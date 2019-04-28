Back for its sixth edition running from May 2 to May 4, up to 90 per cent discounts are offered on a range of items Image Credit: Archives

Dubai: The first week of May will host the opportunity for a shopping spree for residents with the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) shopping extravaganza. Back for its sixth edition running from May 2 to May 4, up to 90 per cent discounts are offered on a range of items including fashion, beauty, gold and jewellery.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the shopping festival will see over 400 brands taking part in the citywide mega sale where shoppers can enjoy deals from over 1,500 outlets. Taking place just before Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, at the time when shopping behaviour in the emirate is also at its peak, residents can stock up on wardrobe and cosmetic essentials and Eid gifts.

Shoppers also stand chances to win a minimum of Dh1,000 cashback on purchases based on a lucky draw of ten winners every day of the sale. Spending Dh250 gets you an entry into the draw, organisers said.