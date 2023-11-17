Dubai: With early morning rains affecting traffic conditions, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) allowed schools to be flexible in the mode of classes on Friday.

“In times of rain, it’s important to be flexible,” KHDA said in a post on its account on social media platform X.

“Schools and parents can decide what’s best for their children, students and staff. Take care if you’re on the road today,” the education authority said.

However, many schools had already switched to online classes anticipating a tough time for students and teachers on the roads.

Principals sent out emails and text messages to parents informing them about the decision to conduct online classes due to the bad weather conditions.

“Dear Parents, Due to the inclement weather conditions, all lessons will be conducted via Zoom for today. Please stay safe,” said the message from one principal.

Some schools said the students, who had already boarded the buses, would be returned home for their safety.

While some parents saw the updates early and were relieved, some parents said they had seen the alerts much later and had to make last-minute arrangements to keep children at home for online classes.

“My daughter Rebecca’s bus comes at 6am and the class teacher’s message came just a few minutes before she left home. I am very happy the school was proactive and we could avoid all the unnecessary hassles as most of the roads were flooded and buses were getting late,” said Piya John, a resident of The Greens community.

“Schools decided very very late. I received the SMS at 7:10am when half way to school,” Nesar Reza Khan lamented to KHDA on X.

“Each school has different circumstances and sometimes it’s tough to decide what’s best for their communities when time is tight. Thank you for your understanding. We hope you have a great weekend,” KHDA said in reply.

Muhammad Sadiq posted: “Its sad Saw a lot of school busses stuck in traffic I myself drove to school only to find out that its closed (sic).”

In reply, the authority said: “Sorry to hear this. Hope you got back home safely.”