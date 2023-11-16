Photos: 'Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs' exhibit opens in Sydney
182 artefacts include sarcophagi, animal mummies, jewellery, royal masks, golden treasures
Mostafa Waziry, Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, speaks to members of the media as he stands next to the sarcophagus of Ramses II, during an official tour of the exhibition titled "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs", at the Australian Museum in Sydney
Mostafa Waziry speaks to members of the media as he stands next to the sarcophagus of Ramses II.
A guest looks at a colossus statue depicting Ramses II. | The exhibition features a collection of 182 artefacts including sarcophagi, animal mummies, jewellery, royal masks, amulets, and golden treasures showcasing the workmanship of Egyptian artisans.
A limestone colossus depicting Ramses II.
Guests look at animal mummies during an official tour of the exhibition titled "Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs", at the Australian Museum in Sydney.
A guest looks at a gold-plated wooden mask.
Guests look at animal mummies, including a mummified lion cub (C).
Guests walk past a coffin lid.
Guests look at a coffin and lid on a wooden sled.
