Dubai: Heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning hit parts of the UAE at daybreak, on Friday.
Around 4:45am, heavy showers were reported in amny parts of Dubai includin DIP, Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Silicon Oasis, Business Bay, Jumierah Village and nearby areas.
Moderate showers were also recorded in parts if Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, according to the Met Office.
According to a yellow and orange weather alert issued by the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, more rain and cloudy weather is expected during the day, across the UAE.
According to the NCM, this weather situation will be caused because "the country is affected by a surface low pressure system from the Red Sea with an extension of upper air trough accompanied by a jet stream from the West and cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west accompanied by convective clouds over scattered areas associated with rainfall."
The NCM is also conducting regular cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall in the country, as the clouds are convective. Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
A drop in temperatures was also recorded across the UAE over the last two days.