Abu Dhabi: A popular eatery in the heart of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ibrahimi Restaurant, has been shut down by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) for flouting health and safety violations.
The Adafsa ordered the administrative closure of the restaurant branch on Zayed the First Street after it failed to correct health and safety violations despite multiple warnings.
Food safety violations
The restaurant had reportedly failed to meet temperature standards for food safety, which was leading to spoilage of food and unpleasant odours in the surrounding areas. In addition, the low levels of hygiene and widespread presence of insects in food handling and storage areas were also obvious threats to food safety and consumer health.
The closed restaurant is a well-loved facility that specialises in Asian fare, and enjoys a prime location in the capital. Al Ibrahimi also has two other branches in Abu Dhabi city. This particular branch faced a previous administrative closure in 2011 for food safety breaches.
Inspections and checks
In a statement, the Adafsa said that the administrative closure will remain in effect until the violations are corrected. Once they are resolved, the Adafsa will once again conduct inspections before allowing the facility to reopen.
The Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No 2 of 2008 regard food safety.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.