Dubai: From drones for security cover to smart patrols, Dubai Police is showcasing its latest crime-fighting technologies at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi.
The Dubai Police Stand at ISNR, being held till Thursday at ADNEC, displays a range of specialised services, including the Dubai Police Drone Centre and Search and Rescue capabilities, as well as provides a brief about the UAE SWAT Challenge, the Ghiath Patrol, the Brave Squad Unit, and the World Police Summit.
Drone Centre
The Dubai Police Stand highlights the capabilities of the Dubai Police Drone Centre and its role in supporting the force’s security and field operations. Visitors will learn about the Centre’s drone technologies and the Drone Box platform, one of Dubai Police’s strategic security projects that enables a proactive approach to preventing crime before it occurs. Dubai Police is among the pioneering law enforcement agencies worldwide that have implemented the advanced drone box system as a responsive tool for addressing criminal and traffic-related incidents.
Ghiath Patrol and Brave Squad
The Stand also provides visitors with the opportunity to observe the Ghiath Patrol and the Brave Patrol Squad. The Ghiath Patrol has a 360-degree deployable periscope camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras and a facial and license plate recognition system.
Meanwhile, the Brave Patrol features specialised equipment and advanced techniques utilised to execute security operations in challenging mountainous, rugged, and valley environments.