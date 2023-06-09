1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
2. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons
3. How new car dine-in food trend in the UAE is giving cafeterias a second lease of life
Shawarma to biryani, have a meal on a tray in your car
4. Brookfield to buy Network International for $2.76 billion
Brookfield in April had put forward the 400 pence per share offer
5. Summer travel: Etihad Airways announces special fares starting from Dh295
Guests on Etihad’s wide-body fleet can enjoy complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging