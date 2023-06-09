Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is offering special fares for travel to a number of destinations around its network from UAE. Special summer fares, starting from Dh295, are available for booking by June 15 for travel between July 3 and September 30, 2023.
Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This campaign comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”
In addition to the discounted fares, everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat.