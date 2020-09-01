Dubai: Philippine authorities have confirmed that two Filipino expats died in the gas explosion that ripped through a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in statement on Tuesday: “It is with deep sadness that the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, shares the latest information that two Filipinos died from the unfortunate accident yesterday (August 31) caused by a gas explosion at a restaurant at Rashid Bin Seed Road, (also known as Airport Road) in Abu Dhabi, as reported by UAE authorities.”
The DFA said Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana “has reached out to the families of the deceased to express condolences and to give assurance that they will be provided all necessary assistance”.
Many Filipinos live in the area of the blast. According to Quintana, the Embassy is also working with UAE authorities “to obtain details on some injured Filipinos who were brought to the hospital for treatment of minor and moderate injuries so that they can be given appropriate support.”
On Monday, Abu Dhabi confirmed one of those killed was near the site while the second was a passer-by who was hit by debris.
Rapid intervention teams from the Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety were quickly dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the incident, which was caused by a misalignment in the gas container fittings after refuelling.