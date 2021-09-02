Hosts Aishwarya Ajit and Wissam Braidy at the Mahzooz weekly draw, earlier. Pakistani expat Raja is the latest winner of Dh1 million in the 14th draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Pakistani expatriate here got the best and richest gift of his life after winning the Dh1 million second-tier prize in the latest Mahzooz draw on the eve of his 31st birthday.

Raja, a Dubai resident who has been participating in the weekly draw since the beginning, also became the 14th Mahzooz millionaire this year after he solely matched five out of the six winning numbers (12, 26, 33, 38, 47 and 49) during the 40th draw held on August 28.

Raja

He said: “I participate in Mahzooz every week and never miss the live draw on Saturdays. This week, I got goosebumps when I saw the winning numbers on the screen. I crosschecked them with my numbers and I couldn’t believe my eyes — I won Dh1 million just a few hours before my 31st birthday! That was just unbelievable. Becoming a millionaire on the eve of my birthday feels wonderful and surprising. This is undoubtedly the best birthday gift I’ve ever received in my entire life,” he added.

Investment plans

Raja, who resigned from his job as accounts manager for a logistics company a couple of months ago, said he “now has limitless plans for his future”.

“Now that I’ve become a millionaire, my investment plans are limitless. I’ve always dreamt about starting my own business, so I’m planning to start a restaurant. I’m also thinking of opening a supermarket in my hometown. Why limit your plans when you are lucky enough to give wings to them. Until last week, I was anxious about my future as I was desperately searching for a job. Look at me now, I’m blessed. The way Mahzooz has changed my life overnight is simply unimaginable and indescribable,” he added.

Surprise for parents

The Dubai resident, who has lived away from home for seven years now, is also planning to surprise his parents. “I haven’t shared the news of this win yet with my parents. I’d like to keep it a surprise as I am planning something big for them. After all, they’re not only my parents, but they’re also my heroes and role models in life,” Raja said.

