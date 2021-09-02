Paris: Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba has presented a copy of her credentials as UAE Ambassador to the French Republic to Philippe Franc, Director of State Protocol and Diplomatic Events, in the French capital of Paris.
During the meeting, the French official wished the ambassador a successful tenure to further consolidate the outstanding relations between the two nations across various fields, stressing his government’s interest in providing all that is required to facilitate her duties.
The UAE ambassador expressed her pride in representing the UAE in France and her keenness to boost bilateral relations, thereby contributing to strengthening of the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
Read more
- Dubai Police, Emirates Auction sign deal to provide assistance to light vehicles damaged in accidents
- Expo 2020 Dubai: Arab Social Media Influencers Club of Dubai Press Club organises meeting for Arab Influencers Council
- Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day
- Sheikh Maktoum appoints Justice Omar Al Mheiri as Director of the DIFC Courts
The meeting also addressed relations between the two countries and means to further develop them on various fronts.