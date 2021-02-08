Dubai: The Pakistani consulate General in Dubai will be closed for three days from February 9 to 11 due to “some corona cases and for thorough sterilisation process”, it said in a press release on Monday.
Normal consular services will resume on Sunday, after the Friday-Saturday weekend. However, emergency cases, such as those related to formalities regarding dead body, will continue to be handled.
Also from Sunday, the consulate will only serve 25 people at a time, as per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). Officials will only allow applicants to enter the consulate and stop any accompanying persons. The consulate urged “all community members” to follow at COVID-19 related rules in the UAE.