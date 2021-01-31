Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali (centre) and Nitin Anand, Vice-Chairman of Skyline University College during the 5th Diplomatic Cricket Cup held in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai won the trophy during the 5th Diplomat Cricket Championship held on January 29 and 30 at the Skyline University College Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

During the semi-finals, South African Consulate team beat the Indian Consulate team by seven wickets. The other match was played between the Pakistan consulate team and the Bangladeshi Consulate team, in which the Pakistan team won by 14 runs. Durign the final match, the Pakistan Consulate team won against the South African consulate by 59 runs and lifted the trophy.

Team spirit

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, delivered the opening remarks for the event. During the closing ceremony, the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Nalinda Wijerathna, shared the importance of sports in encouraging team spirit in his speech. Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali who was also the captain of the Pakistan Consulate Cricekt team also shared some inspiring words with athletes.

In a statement, Ali said: “I would like to pay gratitude to Skyline University, Sharjah for arranging the Diplomatic Cup cricket tournament. Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai co-hosted the tournament this year. I would encourage more diplomatic missions in Dubai to participate in Diplomatic Cup.”

Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali (left) with South African Consulate official during the final match of the Diplomat Cup on January 30. Image Credit: Supplied

Together in harmony

Nitin Anand, Vice-Chairman of Skyline University College, in his speech emphasised the importance of sports. He said: “Skyline University College, as a multi-cultural community, utilises various unifying instruments to ensure that stakeholders from various cultural backgrounds learn together in harmony. One of these instruments is sport. Sports, especially cricket, have been part of the Skyline culture. And we are delighted to be part of the Diplomat Cricket Championship, which started five years ago under the patronage of the Consulate General of India and the support of various consulates. The Diplomat Cricket Championship is an annual event that serves as a way for the employees of the consulates to relax and unwind from their busy schedule. It is also a platform for strengthening cooperation and promoting positive communication and respect among the dignitaries in the UAE.”

Participants

The participating consulates for the 5th Diplomat Cricket Championship included: The Consulate of Pakistan, which is also this year’s co-host, Consulate of India, Consulate of Sri Lanka, Consulate of USA, Consulate of Bangladesh, Consulate of Afghanistan, Consulate of South Africa, and Consulate of Australia.

Skyline, under the patronage of the Consulate General of India and in cooperation with various consulates, has been organising the Diplomat Cricket Championship annually to strengthen cooperation and promote positive communication among the dignitaries in the UAE.