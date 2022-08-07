Khor Fakkan: The Khor Fakkan City Municipality has announced that the paid parking system in Khor Fakkan will be effective from August 15.
The activation and application of the prepaid parking service in the city will be in place on Shaikh Khalid Street, Khor Fakkan Corniche, Rafisa Dam area and Shees Garden.
The municipality has also announced that Sharjah citizens who 60 years and above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge.
In order to avail this facility, the senior citizens must submit their Emirates ID, proof of vehicle ownership and registration details, according to Abdul Aziz Al Araimi, Acting Director of Khor Fakkan Municipality.