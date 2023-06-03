1. Kuwait to deport 302 Filipinos

Decision to suspend issuing all visas for Filipino labour to continue 'until further notice'

2. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.

3. Mother gives newborn to sister struggling to conceive

‘Aya is miracle for all of us. Maimouna decided to give her new baby to our sister Nidaa’

4. 288 dead, 850 injured in 3-train collision in India

With rescuers pulling wounded out of wreckage, fears mount toll could still rise

5. Sheikh Hamdan shares post from beach day with twins