Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a series of pictures enjoying a summertime beach day with his twins Sheikha and Rashid on Friday.
In one of the pictures, Sheikh Hamdan was seen walking on a deck with his children as the sun sets in the background. In other images, with their hair wet and toes in the sand, they were seen throwing rocks into the water and having fun playing in the sand near the shore.
The caption on the post shared on his account, @faz3, read: “Summer”, along with several beach-themed emoticons.
The post had over 103,000 likes and 2,000 comments within an hour of it being posted, with many users calling the pictures “beautiful”.
Sheikh Hamdan, who has 15 million Instagram followers, often shares pictures spending time with his family. Earlier this year, he had shared photo memories from a ski trip in the French Alps with his twins.