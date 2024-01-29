Online registration only

Off roaders interested in participating at the Gulf News annual event can only register online at www.gnfundrive.com. Bookings are subject to confirmation and preference will be given to Gulf News subscribers. Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted.

Cost

The entry fee is Dh500 per adult (including VAT) and Dh210 per child under 12 (including VAT). Children under four can join for free.

The Tilal Swaihan route

The 2024 Gulf News Fun Drive at Tilal Swaihan will be in a loop format whereby the start and end of the route will be at the same location.

Image Credit: Gulf News

The route - designed by John Spiller - promises a mix of dunes, hills and wadis (river valleys).

John Spiller Spiller, the Route Director for Gulf News Fun Drive, said: “There is something for everyone. First timers will also be able to complete the route without a problem.”

Extra fun routes for seasoned participants

He added: “There are however ‘extra fun’ sections for the experts just to add to the thrills and spills. These are totally optional routes designed for those who come with a little more experience on desert dunes than others.”

About the Fun Drive in the past

The 2024 edition of the Gulf News Fun Drive is the 38th year the event is being held. Considering two events were held in a year on some occasions, the number of editions the Gulf News Fun Drive has been held is 42.

The first Fun Drive was a “day drive” back in 1986 and it was held on March 28. Seventy five vehicles registered for the first event. So far, Gulf News has conducted eight day drives, 30 overnighters, one Abu Dhabi Day Drive and three Friday Fun Drives, making this edition, the 42nd in series.

Meet the supporting partners

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience is supported by ADNEC Services LLC and the Department of Municipalities & Transport, Al Ain City Municipality.

As a first, the exclusive automotive sponsor for the Gulf News Fun Drive is GWM Tank, Al Naboodah. BothTank 300 and Tank 500 will be seen on the Drive. The lead car, Tank 500, will be driven by the Route Director, Spiller.

Checkpoint sponsors

Checkpoint sponsors include Castrol Magnatec Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, which is the exclusive lubricant sponsor. Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC, TORC – The Off Road Company are other checkpoint sponsors. Yokohama Geolandar is the official tyre for the event.

Other support sponsors include Al Ain Water, Karcher, Xbox, Byrne, Mister Baker, and Plastica Industries LLC.

Caterers for the Fun Drive are Capital Hospitality. The Iranian Hospital is serving as the medical partner, while the recovery is being handled by IATC – International Automobile and Touring Club of UAE.

