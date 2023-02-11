Dubai: The 41st Gulf News Fun Drive – the Tilal Swaihan Experience is underway. Hundreds of vehicles and participants have registered for the annual event that will see avid off-roaders conquer the Al Ain dunes. The route is set and it will be a loop this time again. The marshals have done their final checks. Information packs containing off-road tips and practical reminders have been distributed; and everyone is excited to have a memorable desert experience with family and friends in Al Ain’s Tilal Swaihan region where the overnighter camp is set.
Also read
- 'Leave your fear, don't be aggressive': Meet the women marshals on duty at Gulf News Fun Drive
- Gulf News Fun Drive: UAE companies come together for the event
- 41st Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive: Meet route director John Spiller and the team of marshals
- 41st Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive reopens registrations for ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’
And they're off!
Flag-off
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News, Hamad Al Mazroui and Ahmed Al Ameri, Advisor of The General Director, Al Ain Municipality and Director of Municipal Community Centre and head of Telal Sweihan committee, flag off Gulf News Fun Drive 2023
Participants excited for the drive ahead
Getting ready for the drive
Meet the marshals
Meeting the participants
Fuelling up for a day of desert driving
After checking in, participants fuel up with breakfast at the venue. The drive today is a loop - the participants will end back at the starting point at the end of the drive which is at Tilal Swaihan, approximately 70 kms from Al Ain.
Check-in
The participants have started their check-in procedures for the event. The registered participants get route books and food vouchers at this point.
Gulf News Fun Drive partners
The Tilal Swaihan Experience sponsors include Al Masaood Automobiles, which is the main sponsor. Checkpoint sponsors are Castrol Magnatec, Dobinsons, Amaron, Denim, Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC and Yokohama Geolandar.
Support sponsors include Al Ain Water, Halwani Bros, Hayatna, Reef, Ciel Events, Ahmad Tea, Mother’s Recipe, Byrne, Plastica, Jansport, X-Box. Vehicle numbers are by Sukoon Insurance. The official tyre sponsor is Yokohama, the official battery is Amaron. Castrol Magnatec is the official lubricant. Capital Catering and Services are the official caterers and Iranian Hospital is the medical partner.
Desert destination
This is the third time the off-road event is being held at Tilal Swaihan, approximately 70 kms from Al Ain.
The area is a tourist destination and recreational campsite that blends local resources and UAE’s rich culture with world-class amenities and attractions.
Route director John Spiller explained that the drive will take Fun Drive participants enthusiasts through the country’s post picturesue desert spots in a “loop” form.