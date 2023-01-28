Dubai: The 41st Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is all set to give participants a true ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ on February 11 and 12 in the Al Ain region.

The venue of the 41st Fun Drive was changed and the event returns to the Al Ain region to start and end at one of its most popular destinations – Tilal Swaihan.

The route – designed by Route Director John Spiller with valuable inputs from Deputy Route Director Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi, Project Leaders Mitch Perera and Muhammad Sarwar – offers excitement and adventure. It goes through beautiful and demanding sand sections and other challenging terrain.

Registrations reopened

By popular demand, online registrations were reopened to accommodate many requests. There are still places available and interested off-roaders are advised to register online at gnfundrive.com at the earliest. Preference will however be given to Gulf News subscribers.

Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted. Registrations done for the Shamal Experience and not cancelled, remain valid for the Tilal Swaihan Experience.

Entry fee

The entry fee charged is inclusive of VAT and the cost is Dh500 per adult and Dh210 per child under 12. Children under 4 can participate free of cost.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Decades of Fun

2023 will be the 37th year of the Fun Drive but as Gulf News has run two events in certain years, this Fun Drive will be the 41st.

The first Fun Drive was a Day Drive only and was held on 28th March, 1986 with only 75 vehicles. So far there have been seven Day Drives, 28 Overnighters, one Abu Dhabi Day Drive and four Friday Fun Drives, thus making 41 with the next one, that will once again have a record number of four-wheel-drives participating.

Support of partners

The ‘Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience’ is powered by Al Masaood Automobiles Company LLC.

The event is being hosted by Tilal Swaihan, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Ain City Municipality and Adnec.

Checkpoint sponsors include Castrol Magnatec also the exclusive Lubricant sponsor, Amaron-the Official Battery, Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC. DENIM, and Yokohama Geolandar the Official Tyre for the event.

Support sponsors include Al Ain Water, Byrne, Halwani Bros, Mother’s Recipe, hayatna, Xbox, Reef, Jansport, Ahmad Tea, Ciel Events and Plastica Industries LLC.

Catering and food packs will be provided by Capital Hospitality. Fun Drive numbers are sponsored by SUKOON Insurance. CAFU is the Fuel Sponsor and Medical Partner for the event is Iranian Hospital Dubai.