ABU DHABI: Following the announcement of two new masters programmes at New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, applications for the fall 2020 semester are now open. The university’s first master’s programmes in Economics and Fine Arts will enable students to support growing industries across the region.

The accredited MSc in Economics in the UAE will offer students a blend of theoretical and quantitative analytical modules, enabling them to learn how to analyse complex data and solve economic problems, as well as apply economic theory and quantitative techniques to understand key economic issues like market failures, behaviour, or effects of economic policy. The MFA in Art and Media programme aims to attract promising, creative talent looking to thrive in a studio-based learning environment. NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Mariet Westermann said, “As we celebrate our tenth academic year and look forward to the next decade of success, this is an important moment for NYU Abu Dhabi. These two new graduate programmes inaugurate our next stage of growth and development.”