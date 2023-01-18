Dubai: Global Village in partnership with Bloom World Academy has announced free film-workshops.
There will be three workshops in total - two will be held at Kids’ Theatre at Global Village and one hosted online for easy access to all students in the UAE.
The workshops are aimed at assisting young artists in creating their submission for scholarship awards. Themed ‘My More Wonderful World’, the Young Directors Awards Competition, organised by Global Village in partnership with Bloom World Academy, will give two young people the chance to win a scholarship for their entire schooling at Bloom World Academy. The scholarships are worth over Dh1 million.
For the contest, children aged between 5 and 14 years are invited to create a short video telling the story of what they, or someone they know, would do to make the world a better place.
Workshop schedule
The competition is part of the celebration of Creators Month. The first film-making workshop is on January 20, 5pm at Kids Theatre. Nahla Al Fahad, film director and producer, will discuss harnessing film making skills and how to shoot a memorable video.
On January 24, content creator Maitha Mohamed will share learnings on the art and science of storytelling and how to keep audiences engaged through compelling content.
Meanwhile, the online workshop by Uzair Merchant will be available on the Global Village website.
All workshops are free to attend and will provide Young Directors Awards competition participants with invaluable insight, learnings and tools to bring to their film production and impress the judges.