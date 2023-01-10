Dubai: In celebration of a “Creators Month”, Global Village has partnered with Bloom World Academy (BWA) for a Young Directors Award competition, which will give two young people the chance to win a life-changing scholarship for their entire schooling at BWA.

Based on the theme, “My more wonderful world”, the competition invites children between the ages of five and 14 to create a short video that tells the story of what they, or someone they know, would do to make the world a better place, or how they are already helping to build a more positive future.

The video entry could feature the participant, a friend, a teacher, a family member or someone in their wider community who is helping make the world more wonderful by making a positive impact, big or small.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Marketing Director at Global Village, said: “Here at Global Village, we believe that the world’s diversity is a limitless source of creativity. January is International Month of Creativity, so celebrating the creativity of the talented young people living in the UAE was a natural fit. There could be no better partner for our first edition of Creators Month than Bloom World Academy who share our passion for creative thinking. We are so excited to see how this country’s youth will inspire us all to contribute to creating a more wonderful world.”

The competition is divided into two age group entry categories; juniors (aged between five and 10 years) and seniors (aged between 11 and 14). All finalists will be invited to experience their very own red carpet inspired premiere, where their films will be shown to thousands of Global Village guests at the Kids’ Theatre stage. One lucky winner will be selected from each category and announced as the winners of the Bloom World Academy scholarships worth over Dh1 million.

Bloom World Academy has been making waves in the UAE’s education sector since its launch in August 2022. The first school in the UAE to start the school day at 9am, and offer flexible hours to support family life, BWA also offers both a personalised and customised curriculum for each child, where they are able design their own timetable with Personal Pathways.

John Bell, Principal at Bloom World Academy, commented: “We promise to nurture every aspect of potential through innovation and excellence and this belief is what has fuelled this wonderful partnership with Global Village. Through this competition, we hope to inspire young people in the UAE to think outside the box, dig deep into their imaginations to get creative and flourish through hands-on experiences. Our future lies in the hands of our young people and I can’t wait to see the ideas they submit and the projects they are already working on to build a more positive future for us all.”

Entry requirements for the Young Directors Award competition:

• Video entries should be filmed and created by the participant and should not exceed 4 minutes

• Entries can be recorded on a phone, video camera or any other device

• The competition is open to UAE residents aged between 5 and 14 years old

• Videos must be submitted before the competition closing date of February 1, 2023.

• Submissions should be uploaded to YouTube as an “unpublished” video

• The YouTube link should then be shared on the Global Village online entry form: globalvillage.ae/young-directors-award

• Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, and wonderfulness

• The creators of the shortlisted entries will be interviewed by Bloom World Academy