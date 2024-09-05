She also has queries on the custody of her two children

Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: I am a non-Muslim woman married to a Muslim man, and I have a three-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. If I want divorce, but without harm, do I have the right, according to the law, to obtain it?

If the court rules a divorce, until what age do I have the legal right to retain custody of my children? Do I have the legal right to claim half of my husband’s wealth? Do I have the legal right to ask the court to apply the non- Islamic law?

Answer : To obtain divorce with or without a reason is a matter related to the court as per its estimation. As a general rule, Article 118 and 120 of the Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 on Personal Status states that if prejudice is not established, the lawsuit shall be rejected, and if the discord is still continuing between the spouses, the aggrieved party may file a new lawsuit and the court shall transfer the matter to arbitrators.

If the two arbitrators fail to reconcile the spouses, the court shall present the arbitrators’ recommendations to the spouses and invite them to reconcile before issuing the judgment of separation.