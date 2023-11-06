Sharjah: Acclaimed author and public speaker Thomas Erikson presented fans an understanding of human behaviour and what sets one apart from the other during a session at the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

In a freewheeling chat with radio host Big Haas, the Swede behind bestsellers ‘Surrounded by Idiots’ and ‘Surrounded by Psychopaths’, expanded on his famous four key personality types – categorised into colours red, blue, green and yellow.

Explaining how reds stand for those ambitious, boisterous, and commanding while blues are quiet, analytical, and precise and yellows social, creative, and optimistic with the greens calm, reliable, and considerate, he drew the audience into a journey of self-discovery.

'Start with yourself'

“Work harder on yourself than you do with anything else. If you find yourself in a constant struggle with other people, start with yourself. I flew into the UAE last night but I had to tell my travel agency where I would be flying from. You need those two dots on the map to complete the communication - be it an air travel, or connecting with someone,” said Erikson.

When asked whether he still makes mistakes, he said: “I’m not going to put myself on some high horse and say I never mess up anymore. I do it fewer times per year than usual, but we all mess up from time to time. No one is perfect,” said the 58-year-old, who has travelled the world coaching and lecturing some of the world’s top executives.

“We are all the idiots in someone’s story, right? And sometimes it’s me. And I need to be realistic about this.”