Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) today at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Under the theme “We Speak Books’, the 2023 edition of SIBF runs from November 1 to 12 with the participation of 2,033 publishers from 108 countries.
Sheikh Sultan marked the opening of SIBF 2023 by welcoming the gathering of eminent writers, intellectuals, publishers and leading thought leaders from the region and across the world to a new edition of the annual book fair.
His Highness said: “The opening of the 42nd SIBF marks the beginning of a celebration of 12 days of cultural activities and is an opportunity for children, youth and families across the UAE to enrich their learning in arts and sciences, and forge close connections with cultures across the world through books of diverse genres at the fair.”
Sheikh Sultan during the opening ceremony talked about the launching of 31 new volumes of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. The total number has currently reached to 67 volumes and by next year more volumes will be completed and reach 110 volumes.
Some 500 scholars are working on the Dictionary. Five years have passed since the endeavour began and there is only one year left to complete the project.