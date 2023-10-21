Sharjah: The upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which will be held from November 1 to 12 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, will host some top celeb chefs at its “Cookery Corner”.

The “Cookery Corner” programme serves as an intersection between books and the culinary world, where distinguished chefs and cookbook authors from across the globe come together to share their experiences.

Among those who will be present are several Korean chefs including Kim Kyeongmin, a culinary master based in the UAE, specialising in creating light and healthy dishes and renowned for her book ‘The Vegetable Table’. Another maestro is Kim Joohyun, who facilitates classes about healthy Korean confectionery recipes and rice cakes, the roots of which lie in Korean traditional royal cuisine. The event will also host Marianna Leivaditaki from Greece, who has dedicated her time to recipe development, food writing and storytelling.

The roster of UK-based chefs includes Torie True, a seasoned food writer, home cook, and a cookery instructor specialising in Indian cuisine, boasting two decades of culinary expertise; Sally Butcher, a multifaceted culinary professional who wears the hats of a chef, food writer, and the manager of the beloved corner-shop and restaurant, ‘Persepolis’; and Suresh Pillai, an Indian-born British chef and accomplished restaurateur.

From Canada, SIBF will welcome Suzanne Husseni, who has been featured on shows such as Top Chef Middle East. She is the author of bestselling cookbooks ‘When Suzanne Cooks’ and ‘Modern Flavours of Arabia’. Besides, the book fair will host chef Yohanis Gebreyesus from Ethiopia. His education in hotel management & culinary arts and his experience in California, USA, and Lyon, France, helped him develop a purpose-driven passion for fine-dining. From Lebanon, Barbara Massaad, a renowned Lebanese cookbook author, photographer, and culinary enthusiast known for her passionate exploration of Middle Eastern cuisine and culture, will join the event.