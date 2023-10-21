Sharjah: As the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) approaches, visitors are in for a cultural journey that combines literature, art, and entertainment. Taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah from November 1 to 12, SIBF will be a celebration of books as well as a showcase of theatre for all age groups.
This year, SIBF will host the ‘Barcode Prison’ play, considered the largest Emirati theatrical production in 2023, alongside a play by the ALJ Sisters Band.
Barcode Prison, targeting an audience aged 18 and above, will run for three consecutive days, starting on November 3. This performance provides a humorous perspective on the issue of bullying within a prison, where a group of unruly inmates await their sentences. The cast boasts Emirati talent, including Marwan Abdullah, Ahmed Mal Allah, Musa Al Bukishi, Bader Hakmi, Haifa Al Ali, and Reem Al Faisal. Directed by Marwan Abdullah Saleh, this theatrical play addresses the sensitive subject of bullying.
Children’s play
Younger visitors to SIBF will have the opportunity to be entertained by the ALJ Sisters Band, featuring Aljoud Albaanon, Wadha Alayoub, and Aljourry Albaanon. Their musical play follows three young girls as they navigate various situations, each teaching valuable life lessons and social values. While each sister has a unique personality and hobby, they are united by love, friendship, and cooperation.
The play’s aim is to develop children’s skills, boost self-confidence, and promote moral values such as kindness and respect, and will run on November 10 and 11.