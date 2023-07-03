1. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah

Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes

2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

3. Apology after Philippines tourism video uses foreign footage

Ad agency apologises for ‘unfortunate oversight’

4. France riots: Shot teenager's grandmother says violence must stop

French president met ministers late into Sunday evening

5. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit

128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry

