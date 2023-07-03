1. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah
Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes
2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE
Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July
3. Apology after Philippines tourism video uses foreign footage
Ad agency apologises for ‘unfortunate oversight’
4. France riots: Shot teenager's grandmother says violence must stop
French president met ministers late into Sunday evening
5. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit
128,999 vehicles unauthorised to enter Mecca denied entry