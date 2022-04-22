Two other Indian expats — a salesman and an accountant — also won the same amount in the same draw.

Tom, who used to regularly try his luck with Mahzooz, lost track of the draws he joined and resumed participating only last week after several months. The timing was perfect, he said, adding: “I’m newly married so I will spend this prize money on my honeymoon”.

“I’ve been feeling lucky ever since my colleague sent me a WhatsApp of my name on the Mahzooz website,” he added.

Perfect timing

Indian expat Kochappan’s win also came at the right time. The Dubai-based accountant said: “I haven’t been able to visit my family for the last two-and-a-half years because of the pandemic. This prize money will come handy to clear off financial liabilities, help the less fortunate around me and visit my family.”

Sulfikhar, a 34-year-old Indian salesman in Dubai, meanwhile, was informed of his big win by a friend in Qatar. He said: “My friend too participates regularly in Mahzooz as the draw is open to international participants. At first, I thought he was pranking me but after I checked the results for myself, I was so happy. I called up my boss and my friends to share the good news,”

The father of two plans on using his prize money towards completing the construction of his dream house in India. “I’ll also channel some of the money into expanding my grocery store in India. It’s a small business, but this money will help breathe fresh life into it,” he added.

Kochappan’s advice to other participants is to nurture a positive mindset and participate consistently.

Special Ramadan draw

This Ramadan, Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan mega raffle draw to be held on April 30. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw throughout the month of April whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws.