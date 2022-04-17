Dubai: Thirty-five participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh28,571 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (12, 15, 25, 31, 47). Additionally, 1,255 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,739,250.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on April 23.
A special one-off Mega Raffle Draw will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.