Dubai: A 43-year-old Pakistani expat who came to the UAE a couple of months ago to look for a job found himself Dh100,000 richer after winning the 72nd weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai.

Bilal said: “After I lost my job in Malaysia, I came to the UAE because I had heard this is the land of opportunities where anyone can make it big. Mahzooz has now changed the course of my life with this Dh100,000 — I won’t have to go back to my family in Pakistan empty-handed.”

Bilal, who received the windfall a week before his return to Pakistan, added: “I participated in Mahzooz because I was inspired by the story of Junaid, the Dh50 million Mahzooz winner. I will donate some of my winnings to charity, buy my own house and I will continue participating in Mahzooz as I’m hopeful I’ll win bigger prizes just like Junaid did.”

Two Indian winners

Indian expat Ahmed, 54, a valet parking supervisor based in Dubai, is also ecstatic of his Dh100,000 win. He said: “I will use this money to educate my kids, complete the construction of my house and pay for my mother’s eye operation. This prize money has made my Ramadan so much more special.”

Fellow Indian expat, Mohammed, who also won Dh100,000, said: “I have a new baby on the way, so this win couldn’t have come at a better time as it will help me secure my daughter and my baby’s future.”

The Abu Dhabi-based construction manager added he will share the blessing by helping extended family back in India. He said: “My relatives who have suffered financial setbacks due to the pandemic will also benefit from my win.”

Special Ramadan draw

This Ramadan, Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan mega raffle draw to be held on April 30. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw throughout the month of April whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws.