Dubai: A total of 51 participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh19,607 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (4, 10, 25, 29, 30). Additionally, 1,399 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in the latest draw was Dh1,789,650.
Top prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on April 9 at 9pm UAE time.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.
New draw
The weekly live draw will commemorate Ramadan with the inclusion of a special Mega Raffle Draw, where one participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.
This one-off extra draw will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw all through the month whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws on the Mahzooz website.
“The holy month of Ramadan is all about the spirit of giving and we, at Mahzooz, want to keep that tradition of generosity alive by giving our participants additional chances to win big besides the weekly Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, all for just Dh35. Adding a third draw – the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw – is a way to carry forward that tradition of giving as well as a means to celebrate UAE residents’ passion for cars,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS.