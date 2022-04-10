Dubai: Twenty people each took home Dh50,000 after sharing the Dh1 million second prize in the latest weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw held on Saturday at Mahzooz UAE Studio.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, said the winners matched four out of the five winning numbers (2, 7, 12, 44, 48). Additionally, 1,393 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,787,550.
Special draw
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on April 16 at 9pm UAE time.
A special one-off Mega Raffle Draw will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr – the festival marking the end of Ramadan – where one participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.