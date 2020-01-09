Dubai: Resort managers and property developers in Dubai have reflected on one of the best New Year Eves in the emirate ever with two million celebrating in the streets and one billion watching celebrations in the emirate from around the world. Five million people also passed through the city’s airport during the festive period.

Ahmad Matroushi, Managing Director, of Emaar Properties Image Credit: Supplied

Ahmad Matrooshi, Managing Director, of Emaar Properties, said, “Emaar were able to host over a million onlookers in Downtown Dubai. To celebrate yet another spectacular New Years Eve show. We have been inundated with comments from guests who complimented the celebration and show, through to changing the life of a German couple, as Emaar helped in facilitating a once-in-a-lifetime marriage proposal. Furthermore, we received positive sentiments, in how Emaar announced clear details on Downtown Dubai’s NYE20 access in advance to the public, while publicising the story of how Emaar restores the area back to its original state, paying homage to our unsung heroes.

“We are so proud to have shared with the world our initiatives, where Emaar share the joy of our NYE20 celebration to those in UAE workers accommodation through construction of screens with live streams. Hence our delight when we receive so many well wishes as a result of this.

Emaar staff worked tirelessly throughout the event to ensure our guest’s safety and enjoyment is at the forefront of the evening’s celebration,” he added.

Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, of Atlantis Resorts and Residences Image Credit: Supplied

Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, of Atlantis Resorts and Residences, said, “More than 7,000 guests enjoyed the various activities and celebrations which were such a success that we have already received requests about next year’s event. The Gala Dinner, dining experiences, fireworks and after-party captivated and enthralled each and every guest, surpassing all expectations.

With a ‘Roaring 20s’ theme to welcome in the 2020’s, the Asateer tent and vast, ocean-facing outdoor space were transformed into a glittering setting with a distinctly Great Gatsby vibe. After a spectacular fireworks display, guests made their way to White Beach and Restaurant where award-winning RnB artist Ne-Yo rang in the New Year. Guests expressed that it was a ‘truly exceptional experience with excellent service and an enchanting atmosphere,’ with one guest commenting that each and every person was made to feel like a VIP – in spite of the huge turnout.’”

Kai Winkler, General Manager, Fairmont The Palm Image Credit: Supplied

Kai Winkler, General Manager, Fairmont The Palm, added, “New Year’s Eve celebrations at Fairmont The Palm were once again outstanding. The atmosphere across our resort was electric and we celebrated the evening with in-house guests, locals and friends alike. With an eclectic mix of dining outlets, each guest experienced something unique as they rang in the new decade from glittering gala dinners with live music to authentic Indian, Brazilian and seafood feasts. We welcomed and danced the night away with over 900 guests, many of which have sent in emails and letters of thanks for the magical atmosphere and memories they made. Our location is ideal for watching the renowned Dubai fireworks that could be seen from Dubai Marina, Blue Waters and the rest of the Palm, and our beach came alive at midnight as people headed out to get the best view and toast with family and friends to an exciting 2020.”

Jean-Francois Laurent, General Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort Image Credit: Supplied

Jean-François Laurent, General Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, said, “We tailored five different experiences at our award-winning restaurants at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort to ensure we cater to everybody’s taste on the New Year’s Eve. We were humbled by the feedback we received and will continue to put out guests in the heart of what we do.

“Our location has surely contributed to the guest experience where we are surrounded by Dubai’s most appealing landmarks where guests can enjoy the magical fireworks in the city on the last day of the year,” he added.

“We welcomed and catered to more than 1,500 guests in total. Our aim is always to offer our guests the best experience during their stay. Feedback was very positive from the guests and the team especially with all the culinary preparations, the entertainment and the luxurious surrounding of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.”

Wael Soueid, Director, Paramount Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Wael Soueid, Director, Paramount Hotel, said, “As a newly premiered hotel we were happily surprised with a great turnout we received. Guests were extremely happy with the dining experience – which included a set-menu dinner and a live band. The view the fireworks at Burj Khalifa and Festival City Mall were the cherry on the top. The party continued till early hours of the morning in our speakeasy, Flashback.