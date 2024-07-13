Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, thrilling experiences, or exciting water-themed activities, the guide provides a list of the best spots and activities to make the most of Dubai’s vibrant summer season.

May Al Naqbi, Senior Executive of Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, said: “The ‘Dubai’s Summer Activities’ guide covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor attractions, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. From engaging workshops that cater to various interests to leisure zones designed for both children and adults, the guide highlights numerous indoor options to beat the heat. For those seeking water-based adventures, it features an extensive list of water parks and beach activities, offering exciting ways to cool off. The various destinations listed in the guide represent Dubai’s vast diversity of offerings that define its unique destination experience and make it the best city for living.”

The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign captures the essence of Dubai as a unique summer destination by focusing on beach destinations, waterparks, indoor activities and kid-friendly hotel pools, highlighting the city’s diverse range of experiences that cater to the tastes and interests of people of all ages and nationalities.

The campaign has been rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.