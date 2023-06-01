1. Dubai: New Palm Jebel Ali masterplan approved

Project will add 110 kilometres of coastline to Dubai, featuring over 80 hotels, resorts

2. UAE slashes petrol, diesel prices for June 2023

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month

3. From Netherlands to Dubai: How this couple went viral with Malayalam

The Ukrainian couple don’t speak or understand Malayalam, but hope to learn

4. UAE Corporate Tax: Small Business Relief comes into play for SMEs with revenues up to Dh3 million

A 3-year tax-free period gives SMEs with up to Dh3m in sales ample time to scale up

5. From rags to riches: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s inspiring journey