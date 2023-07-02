1. New jobs, salary hikes in UAE hospitality sector

UAE hospitality industry is expected to create almost 7,000 jobs in 2023

2. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

3. 40% travel time cut on this Dubai road towards Sharjah

Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road peak hour journey in 12 minutes

4. Six new indoor theme parks to beat the heat

Adventure, games, and Nature - new family-friendly attractions to visit

5. Saudi Arabila: 17,615 held for attempting Hajj without permit