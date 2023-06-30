Adrenark Adventure

When did it open? – April 21, 2023

What is it? Region’s largest adventure park, with nearly 20 attractions and activities including toddler playland, bungee blast, climbing walls and the UAE’s first-ever three-storey e-karting track.

Where? Al Qana Abu Dhabi

How to get there: The Al Qana development, which also has the National Aquarium, a cinema as well as other family friendly options, is located along the Al Maqta Street. Take the E20 highway, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, and follow signs for Al Qana right after the Musaffah bridge, when driving from Abu Dhabi city. If you are travelling from Dubai, take the E11 highway and then the exit for E10 when you reach the Shahama area. After you pass Al Raha Mall, take the E22 exit towards Maqta bridge/Al Musaffah. Then take the exit for Al Ittihad Street, which will take you towards Adrenark Adventure Park.

Adrenark Adventure, is the region’s largest adventure park. Image Credit: Supplied

Glitch Arabia

When did it open – June 19, 2023

What is it? An active game park, with attractions like indoor roller glider, gaming arcade and a bowling alley

Where? Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, Dubai

How to get there: Al Ghurair Centre is in the heart of Deira, Dubai. Take the Salah Al Deen street D80 and head towards the Fish Roundabout. Al Ghurair Centre is located at the junction of the roundabout.

The park is located in Deira at the Al Ghurair Centre, and has an eight-lane bowling alley. Image Credit: Supplied

Neon galaxy

When did it open – April 24, 2023

What is it? A neon space-themed indoor play world for children and young teens. Expect ninja courses, rope climbing, a ball pit, and a wipe-out challenge.

Where? Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts

How to get there: Dubai Parks and Resort is located along the E11 highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, and is easy to reach. When coming from Dubai, you will be able to see signs for Dubai Parks and Resorts, and the park itself, to your left, when driving from the city. Follow the signs for the resort, and then for Riverland, to get to Neon Galaxy. If you are coming from Abu Dhabi, take the E11 highway and then take Exit 5 and follow directions for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space-themed indoor play world for children and young teens. Image Credit: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Snow Abu Dhabi

When did it open – June 8, 2023

What is it? One of the largest snow parks in the world, with a snowflake garden, rides, and an ‘enchanted’ forest.

Where? Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi

How to get there: Reem Mall is located on the Al Reem Island. When you reach the Al Reem Island, take the Abdullah Omran Taryam Street to reach the mall.

Located in Reem Mall, Snow Abu Dhabi covers an area of 9,732 sqm. The destination features more than 20 rides and attractions. Image Credit: Gulf News/Afra Alnofeli

Seaworld Abu Dhabi

When did it open – May 23, 2023

What is it? The region's first marine life theme park, it is built on five indoor levels, with more than 150 species of marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, and flamingoes.

Where? Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

How to get there: Once you are on Yas Island, take the Al Maha Street to get to Seaworld. You can also consider taking a free shuttle bus ride if you are living in Abu Dhabi.

Sea World Abu Dhabi, is the region's first marine life theme park. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Crocodile Park

When did it open – April 18, 2023

What is it? 250 Nile crocodiles, from babies to adults, can be found at the park, which offers visitors to witness feeding sessions and visit a crocodile aquarium, and a crocodile museum.

Where? Mushrif Area in Dubai, near Mushrif Park

How to get there: Take Exit 55 from the E311 highway (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road). This will take you to the D83 road (Tripoli Street), which leads directly to the park.

Image Credit: Supplied

Apart from these new attractions, you can also enjoy indoor sports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Abu Dhabi Summer Sports facility offers sports lovers the option to play football and cricket indoors, along with other indoor activities like paddle tennis and volleyball. It is in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Diplomatic District off Airport Road and Khaleej Al Arabi Street. Free parking is available.