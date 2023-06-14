Dubai: In Abu Dhabi, you can hop on a free shuttle bus that takes you to the city’s top attractions, such as Ferrari World, Lourve Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The ‘Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus’ is available for local and international visitors, and you can only travel on the bus if you have booked a hotel stay or have purchased a ticket for any Abu Dhabi attraction through the Visit Abu Dhabi online platform - visitabudhabi.ae .

The shuttle bus travels on two key routes - A and B. Both of these routes cover famous hotels and landmarks located in Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi city centre and the Grand Canal area.

So, if you want to take a ride on the bus, here are all the details.

How to access the ‘Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus’

Here’s how you can access the shuttle bus service online.

1. Once you have made a booking at a hotel or have a ticket to an Abu Dhabi attraction through the Visit Abu Dhabi website, you will receive a voucher with a Quick Response (QR) code.

2. Scan the QR code and it will transfer you to the shuttle bus’ online platform.

3. Register for the service, by providing the following details:

• Full name

• Email address

• Number of passengers

• Select whether you are a resident or tourist.

• Select your country of origin.

4. Next, tap on the ‘Let’s go’ button.

5. Select the destination.

6. Next, the website will show you the shuttle bus stop near you, and the arrival time. Alternatively you can find the entire timetable and available routes through the ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’ website -https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/plan-your-trip/around-the-emirate/shuttle-bus

7. Before you board the bus, show the QR code that you received from Visit Abu Dhabi.

The bus has comfortable seating, air-conditioning, wheelchair accessibility and Wi-Fi access.

What are the locations under the shuttle bus?

The shuttle bus routes covers hotels, museums and theme parks. The picture below will give you a better understanding of the shuttle bus routes and how you will reach your destination.

Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus routes Image Credit: 'Visit Abu Dhabi' website

Important landmarks and hotels on Route A

• Jumeriah At Saadiyat

• Park Hyatt Saadiyat

• Rixos Saadiyat

• Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

• Mamsha Al Saadiyat

• Louvre Abu Dhabi

• Qasr Al Hosn

• Etihad Towers

• Qasr Al Watan

• Andaz Capital

• Gate Abu Dhabi

• Sheikh Zayed

• Grand Mosque

The shuttle bus arrives at the designated spots every hour.

Important landmarks and hotels on Route B