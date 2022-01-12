Abu Dhabi: Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the regulation of labour relations, which shall apply from February 2, has defined the annual leave provisions for employees and employers in the private sector in the UAE.
According to the UAE Gazette, the decree stipulates that the worker is entitled to annual leave with a full pay of at least 30 days per year of his service and two days per month if his service is more than six months and less than a year.
The law explains that the part-time worker deserves annual leave depending on the actual working hours of the employer. Its duration is determined in the employment contract in accordance with the regulations.
