New acquisitions

A candlestick from Iraq: The gold and silver inlaid brass candlestick from 13th-century Iraq is a spectacular example of medieval Islamic metalwork. The exquisite piece showcases intricate craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetic, reflecting the opulence and cultural richness of the period.

An astronomy tool: The large Arabic astrolabe quadrant with prayer lines from 15th to 16th century Maghreb or Syria was a sophisticated instrument designed for astronomical measurement and navigation that played a crucial role in religious practices to determine prayer times. The piece represents the advanced scientific knowledge and exquisite craftsmanship of the time.

A stool from Ghana

The Asante Stool of the Queen Mother from 19th century Ghana embodies the rich heritage and artistic prowess of the Asante people. Crafted from wood and adorned with silver, the piece highlights the attention to detail characteristic of its artisans. The stool illustrates the Queen Mother’s esteemed position and role in governance and as the community leader, providing insight into the social structure and artistic traditions of 19th century Ghana.

New works on loans

The museum’s collection is enriched by significant loans from partner museums and cultural institutions. Musée du Louvre has significantly contributed to the latest crop of loans with masterpieces that are currently on display in the museum’s galleries. The Philosopher in Contemplation by Rembrandt van Rijn (Leiden 1606 — Amsterdam 1669) and the Young Draughtsman Sharpening his Pencil by Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin (Paris 1699 — 1779), on loan from the department of paintings at Musée du Louvre, exemplify unique facets of artistic and philosophical reflection.

Rembrandt’s artwork, painted in 1632, captured the depth of human introspection through dramatic interplay of light and shadow. In contrast, Jean-Baptiste Chardin’s artwork captures a moment of focused preparation in a serene and intimate atmosphere.

Other loans include two gigantic statues: the Colossal Statue of Isis from the Department of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman Antiquities, and the statue of Mercury from the Sculptures Department of the Musée du Louvre. These statues are located in the museum’s vestibules.

Broze scultpure

Another small silver bronze sculpture on loan from Musée du Louvre is the Death of Ailly (1800 — 1900) by French sculptor Jean François Théodore Gechter (1796 — 1844).

Dr. Guilhem André, Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Our newest loans and acquisitions vividly enhance the diversity of our collection, with each contributing to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative in unique ways.”

More artworks to be displayed