Dubai: Nepalese expat Mekgh became Mahzooz’s 50th millionaire when he won the Dh1,000,000 guaranteed raffle prize at the 135th live Mahzooz draws. On July 1, Mahzooz rewarded 1,119 participants with Dh475,500 in prize money.
Having lived in Abu Dhabi for the past eight years, Mekgh has taken part in Mahzooz four times. “Just before the live draw, I bought a bottle of Mahzooz water and entered the draw,” he said. “It was not possible for me to check the results on Saturday because I was running errands, so I received a phone call from a friend telling me I had won. I also did not believe my friend and checked my Mahzooz account as well as the draw’s video on Youtube that showed my name and raffle ID number,” the 45-year-old father of two explains.
Mekgh, who works as an office boy at a private company, is Mahzooz’s fourth Nepalese millionaire, following Bharat, Mahzooz’s first Nepalese millionaire, who won Dh10,000,000 in 2022, Padam, who wonDh20,000,000, and Surya, who won Dh1,000,000 in 2023.
“Mahzooz has helped me realise my dreams. I plan to use this win to secure my children’s future, build a home and possibly start a small business enterprise back home in Nepal.” Mekgh said.