As the UAE Free Zone landscape continues to evolve, IFZA remains steadfast in its commitment to being a partner-oriented organisation. Our unique business-to-business model underscores our dedication to building and nurturing relationships within our Free Zone community.

While it is indeed possible for entrepreneurs to initiate the company formation process independently, it is highly advisable to seek the expertise of professional corporate service providers. Collaborating with these experts ensures that you receive expert guidance on documentation and related processes. Moreover, entrepreneurs and established businesses have the opportunity to tap into the additional services they offer, including legal and accounting services.

At IFZA, we collaborate with an extensive global network of industry professionals. This network creates a synergy of support and services that are readily accessible to entrepreneurs, no matter where they may be. It is a valuable ecosystem of resources and expertise that significantly enhances the business set-up process.

These Professional Partners are strategically positioned in key markets across the world and are not only well-versed in the intricacies of doing business in Dubai’s thriving landscape but are also fluent in various languages. We are dedicated to ensuring that language is never a barrier to your success, and we are committed to helping you connect and thrive in any language or market.

Our Professional Partners can help international entrepreneurs navigate the UAE’s complex business environment and ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. This includes various aspects such as corporate tax, unemployment insurance, as well as Economic Substance Regulation (ESR) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, which can be intricate and subject to change. We work closely with our global network of Professional Partners to translate the government requirements into terms that are easier for our Licensees to comply.

For international entrepreneurs, maintaining compliance with these evolving regulations is of paramount importance to avoid any potential issues. A knowledgeable business consultant who possesses a deep understanding of the UAE's legal landscape can help entrepreneurs comprehend these obligations and implement the necessary processes within their organisations, safeguarding the interests of both employees and the business.

To empower our Professional Partners to grow and succeed, we invest in increasing competence through the IFZA Academy for Training, the first and only one of its kind training institute dedicated to upskilling the free zone sector.