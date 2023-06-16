1. Saudi medical team save Hajj pilgrim whose heart stopped for 8 minutes
Since beginning of pilgrimage season, Health Control Center has served 90,104 pilgrim
2. Should you buy gold now? Price set to rise in the months ahead
If you’ve already bought gold, hold off on selling it now as profits will rise hereafter
3. Muslims urged to sight Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon
Dhu Al Hijjah is month in which Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha
4. Indian man dies after jumping off bridge in Sharjah
35-year-old was facing financial issues, according to police
5. Saudi Arabia plans $400m expansion of Habitas
Habitas is set to open its next properties in Saudi Arabia in 2024