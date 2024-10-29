Dubai: Khalifa Sat, one of the world’s most technologically advanced remote sensing observation satellites and the first one 100 per cent designed and manufactured in the UAE, on Tuesday marked six years in orbit, surpassing its designed lifespan of five years and contributing critical insights and high-quality imagery for a diverse array of sectors across the globe.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) Dubai took to social media to highlight the achievements and contributions of the satellite named after the former UAE president the late Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Developed entirely by a team of Emirati engineers, the 330kg satellite was launched into low Earth orbit (approximately 613km in altitude), beginning a five-year mission to capture and transmit high-quality detailed images of Earth to the MBRSC. It confirmed the UAE’s position alongside the world’s leading space technology manufacturing countries in humanity’s journey towards a future in space.

Massive contributions

Over the past six years, MBRSC said Khalifa Sat captured a whopping 52,000 high-resolution images, translating to approximately 9 terabytes of data that now supports over 90 international clients and more than 80 UAE-based organisations.

These assist global governments and private organisations to monitor environmental changes, ensure effective urban management, urban planning in densely populated areas to monitoring coastal environments and supporting disaster relief efforts worldwide amongst other critical services.

The sectors being served include environmental sustainability, mapping and land management, urban planning, project monitoring, public health and healthcare, disaster management, research and development, maritime and coastal monitoring, media and marketing, education and training, said MBRSC.

Capturing stunning images

Within its first year, KhalifaSat captured stunning high-resolution images of notable locations such as Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Al Maktoum Stadium, Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, and the Baikonur Cosmodrome where Hazzaa Al Mansouri, the UAE’s first astronaut, embarked on his space journey. It also documented major UAE construction projects, including Abu Dhabi International Airport and developments around The Louvre Abu Dhabi. Since then, it has captured the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Ain Dubai, the Museum of the Future, and regional landmarks like the Holy Mosque in Makkah and the King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. During Ramadan this year, KhalifaSat highlighted the architectural beauty of major UAE mosques, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Mosque, and the Sheikh Zayed Mosques in Fujairah and Ajman.

With five patents to its name and just 98.1 minutes to complete one orbit of the Earth, KhalifaSat continues to fuel research, guide policy, and enhance understanding across multiple sectors, putting the UAE’s expertise in the space sector on the world map.