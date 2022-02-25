Dubai: The KhalifaSat satellite has captured two stunning images of Kuwait’s Jaber Al Ahmed Stadium and the Avenues Mall to mark the country’s 61st National Day.
"We congratulate Kuwait’s leadership and people on their country’s 61st National Day. These two photos, taken by #KhalifaSat, shows breathtaking images of Kuwait’s beautiful landmarks: the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium and the Avenues Mall," the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) tweeted.
The Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in the Ardhiyah area of Kuwait City in Kuwait. The Avenues Mall is the largest shopping mall in the country.
The Kuwaitis are celebrating the 61st anniversary of the Independence Day that falls on February 25 and the 31st Liberation Day marking the February 26, 1991 when the invading troops of Saddam Hussein were expelled from the country.
Marking the occasion, landmarks in Kuwait are draped in the national flag and posters of Kuwaiti leaders. Kites shaped in the Kuwaiti flag were also launched in the southern city of Al Khiran as part of festivities that are staged on a large scale after about two years of low-profile celebrations due to the pandemic.
Emirati-made satellite
KhalifaSat is the first entirely Emirati-made earth observation satellite that was launched into orbit from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre on October 30, 2018. It provides high-resolution images from a nominal altitude of 613km above Earth which are used for various objectives, including urban planning, monitoring of environmental changes and aiding rescuers in natural disasters.