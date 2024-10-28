Beirut: Two relief planes from the UAE as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign landed in Beirut airport, with one of them carrying a contribution for the women of Lebanon from the 'Mother of the Nation' Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Each plane was loaded with 40 tons each of supplies for Lebanese women suffering from the consequences of the ongoing conflict. The UAE is continuing its humanitarian response to provide relief to the people of Lebanon.

The campaign was launched as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, with follow-up from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Commenting on the contribution from Her Highness 'the Mother of the Nation', Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stressed the keenness of Her Highness to support the women of Lebanon and stand by them in their difficult hour in tune with the humanitarian principles of the country.

Al Shamsi explained that the values of Emirati humanitarianism were an integral part of the legacy left behind by the founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which stressed the need for speedy response to peoples and nations facing the repercussions of conflicts and disasters anywhere in the world regardless of their origin, colour, faith, nationality or race.