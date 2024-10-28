The aim of this survey, being conducted by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment (DDSE), is to estimate the size of the labour force, identify key indicators related to employment and unemployment, and provide up-to-date data and statistics on the demographic, social, and economic aspects of the population in general, and the labour force and economically active individuals in particular.

Dubai Digital has called on the targeted households to actively participate in the survey to facilitate the work of the authorised field teams. The aim is to provide accurate and comprehensive information that will help decision-makers in establishing future plans and strategies.

This annual survey is part of the DDSE’s strategic plan and supports the goals of the Dubai’s Social Agenda D33, which aims to develop the most effective and proactive social system for protection, care, and empowerment by developing a model that enhances equal opportunities for all segments of society.

Accurate data

Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, highlighted the importance of this survey and its impact on providing accurate data about the various characteristics of the population and the labour force.

“Field surveys are one of the key and direct means we adopt in Dubai to understand the reality and assist decision-makers in establishing strategies, policies, and development programs that support national talents and provide suitable job opportunities for them," he said.

"The Labour Force Survey is among our top priorities due to its exceptional importance in improving job opportunities and fostering economic growth at the level of Dubai, contributing to achieving the goals of Dubai’s economy, particularly the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

"This system will help understand the current state of the workforce in the emirate, enabling relevant government entities to develop plans aimed at providing job opportunities for national talents."

Career composition

The survey aims to provide an accurate picture of the various demographic, social, and economic characteristics of the population and the labour force, including economic participation rates. It seeks further to identify the career composition and economic activities of employed individuals, as well as their employment status. Furthermore, the survey aims to measure unemployment rates according to different characteristics and to track changes in key indicators and characteristics over the years.

Privacy

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment has confirmed that privacy and information security standards will be strictly applied to this survey. It noted that the data collected from the Labour Force Survey will be analysed to identify the various characteristics of the population and the labour force, including both employed and unemployed individuals and their related conditions.

Additionally, the survey aims to identify unemployment rates, examine levels of Emiratization in the emirate, assess the size of the labour force, and evaluate the professional and digital skill levels available, as well as their alignment with the demands and needs of the labour market.