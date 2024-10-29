Dubai: In an unusual career shift, Abdulatif Al Rashoudi, a Saudi citizen, has chosen to leave his profession as an orthopedic surgeon to follow his passion for culinary arts.

He has founded a bakery in Paris, specialising in “Kleija,” a popular type of Saudi pastry.

Al Rashoudi, who completed his medical education but found his true calling elsewhere, pursued a culinary arts fellowship under the auspices of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, “Misk.”

Drawing from his experience working in various restaurants and cafes across France, Al Rashoudi opened his bakery last year, which has since gained considerable attention, especially from the Arab community, for its unique blend of Arab flavors with French pastries.

Al Rashoudi described his venture as more than just a business, calling it a “cultural bridge” that aims to introduce Saudi heritage to the global cultural hub of Paris.