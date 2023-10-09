Welfare for seniors

The 6th Forum for Senior Citizens and Residents 2023, with the theme “Towards Sustainable Social Welfare for Senior Citizens and Residents,” was hosted by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) at the FDF’s Jebel Hafeet Community Centre in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

The forum, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the FDF, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, served as a testament to foundation’s dedication to the safety and well-being of senior citizens.

The event underscores the importance of ongoing efforts in the UAE to integrate, empower, and support this vital segment of society.

It also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with partners to provide comprehensive assistance and services aimed at enhancing the quality of life for this vital segment of society.

The forum was attended by prominent figures, including Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, and Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contributions - Ma’an, along with FDF employees, strategic partners, and senior citizens and residents.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi, lauded FDF’s efforts in organising the forum through a video message.

This effort aligns with Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s vision to provide care and support for the elderly, recognising their essential role in strengthening family and community cohesion.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, acknowledged the pivotal role senior citizens play in shaping communities and advancing their development, attributing their healthier and improved living conditions to the unwavering support and commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership. Image Credit: Supplied

Promoting prosperous society

Al Khaili emphasised the ongoing pursuit to improve the quality of life for senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi through collaborative efforts in the societal sector. He acknowledged the pivotal role senior citizens play in shaping communities and advancing their development, attributing their healthier and improved living conditions to the unwavering support and commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership.

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) believes in the significance of individuals in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development. Dr. Al Khaili stressed DCD’s emphasis on their role in promoting a prosperous society rooted in values of cohesion and interconnectedness.

He underlined the importance of raising a well-educated and socially aware generation that understands its rights and responsibilities toward society and the country.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation, conveyed greetings from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, during the event.

Dedication to service

Al Kaabi praised the relentless efforts of the UAE in enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens, recognising them as essential engines for sustainable growth. He highlighted the government’s dedication to serving and improving the happiness of senior citizens, inspiring further efforts to fulfill their needs.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Family Development Foundation (FDF), conveyed greetings from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, during the event. Image Credit: Supplied

The forum reaffirmed FDF’s dedication to providing services that enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and residents, aligning with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

Access to digital services

FDF aims to meet their needs effectively, enhance their access to digital services, and initiate various innovative programs for this important segment of society.

The UAE’s focus on enhancing family cohesion, preserving social heritage, promoting respect for senior citizens, and supporting their social participation aligns with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s significant increase in the number of senior citizens and residents.

This demographic shift, fuelled by developments in the healthcare sector, necessitates wise strategic planning to improve their quality of life.

During the forum, Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation, acknowledged the attendees who actively participated in the Foundation’s programmes and services.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation Image Credit: Supplied

Her efforts to encourage their involvement and address their needs demonstrate her commitment to their well-being. FDF’s innovative services are accessible across all centers in Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

Cooperation agreement

A significant development during the event was the signing of a cooperation agreement between the FDF, the Authority of Social Contributions - Ma’an, and MAKE Management Services.

This agreement aims to enhance the standard of living for senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi by advancing their skills and encouraging their participation in social activities such as handicrafts.

Al Rumaithi highlighted that the agreement seeks to provide training tailored to senior citizens’ needs, develop their craft skills, empower them, and foster their talents.

This agreement aligns with Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s vision to provide comprehensive care and support to senior citizens.

The FDF’s proactive approach demonstrates its constant commitment to easing the burdens of senior citizens by facilitating access to services and providing integrated social care, and its dedication to enhancing their quality of life.